ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IL

Frederick Benz

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Dean Benz, 74, of Brighton, passed away at 2:28 pm on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 17, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late Dean H. and Marguerite (Miller) Benz. Fred graduated from...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Gloria Geiger

Gloria Margaret Geiger, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home. She was born October 5, 1925 in Granite City, a daughter of the late James and Stella (Burns) Barkley. She married John W. Geiger on September 11, 1948 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City, Illinois and he passed away on June 7, 1994. She was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She had served on the board with the Granite City AARP, volunteered with the Friends of the Library and was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and Senior Circle. Gloria enjoyed her days of gardening, playing bingo, line dancing and taking many bus trips. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Janet and David Matoesian of Granite City and Alice Geiger of Belleville; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Merlyn Geiger of Carterville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Phillip and wife, Kristel Matoesian, Stephen and wife, Gemma Matoesian, Patrick and wife, Erin Fyalka, Michael Fyalka and fiancé, Catherine Perez and Brian Geiger; two great grandchildren, Claire Fyalka and August Matoesian; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Barkley, Louis Barkley and David Barkley and four sisters, Ruth Ruecker, Hilda Dorris Niepert, Grace Bauer and Evelyn Barkley. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2305 Grand Avenue in Granite City on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Feicho officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Kevin Suter

Kevin Ray Suter, 64, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Tues. July 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. He was born Sept. 26, 1957 in Owensboro, KY to the late Paul & Thelma (Mitchell) Suter. On Oct. 11, 2002, he and Alice May Tabor were married...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Denise Nolan

Denise R. Nolan, 44, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9:50 am at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1978, in Sallisaw, Ok, the daughter of Dennis Raymond and Sherry (Lamparter) Knight. Denise married Chris Nolan on June 3, 2005, at the Greater Alton Church.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Dudley McClure

Dudley G. McClure, 89, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:11 pm, at Christian Hospital Northeast. He was born on September 29, 1932, in Tennessee, the son of James and Terrie (Samples) McClure. He married Carol Ann Horridge on May 23, 1953, in St. Louis, MO.
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brighton, IL
Obituaries
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Brighton, IL
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

John O'Dell

John Henry O'Dell, 68, passed away 9:06 am, Friday, July 1, 2022 at his residence. Born October 1, 1953 in Highland, he was the son of Ledru and Alta "Darlene" (McClain) O'Dell. John had been a self-employed carpenter for 25 years before retiring. He was a very loving, kind and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Eva Zeisset

Eva Faye (Cannedy) Zeisset, 92 of East Alton, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Born July 28, 1929 in South Pekin, IL, she was the daughter of the late Kent and Henrietta (Rapp) Cannedy. She graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community...
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Roger Flanigan

Roger Dale Flanigan, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:53 p.m. Fri. July 8, 2022 at home in Granite City with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 17, 1964 in Granite City to Lavern & Ann (Merrell) Flanigan of Granite City. On Aug. 18, 1982,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Nancy Weishaupt

Nancy M. Weishaupt, 79, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 25, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert R. and Frances E. (Phenix) Lakin. Nancy owner and operated "The Candy Pantry" in Rosewood Heights. She married Lauren Weishaupt. He survives. Surviving also...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Benz Backhoe Service#Brighton Water Department#The Township Board#Betsey Ann Board#Brighton Parks Committee#Fire Department Board
advantagenews.com

Dennis Roussin

Dennis Ray Roussin, 63, of Fairmont City, IL, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Thurs. July 7, 2022 at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles, MO. He was born Feb. 7, 1959 in Richmond Heights, MO to the late Thomas Henry & Clermont Mary (Bushman) Roussin Sr. He graduated from Ritenouse High school and then served in the U.S Navy. He enjoyed the variety of jobs he had from Fred Pierce’s Drum Shop to Thermal Industrial to working for the Madison County School District # 12; where he truly enjoyed the children, their questions, spending time reading to them and doing what he could to make it a happy place for the kids as well as himself.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

COPS bike ride across Illinois starts in Alton

A group representing the surviving family members of police officers who died in the line of duty will hold a memorial bike ride across Illinois starting Thursday July 14 in Alton. Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS, will begin the ride tomorrow morning from Alton and wrap it up with an event on Sunday in Chicago.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Trevor L. Johnson

Born Sept. 24, 1966 in Alton, he was the son of Gale and Delores Johnson. Trevor worked as an auto tech for Andy’s Auto Body and most recently at Prairie Street Auto in Bethalto. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, and motorcycles. He especially loved his daughter and his granddaughters.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Woman’s Home Association celebrates 125th anniversary

Although the Alton Woman’s Home has been closed for decades, its spirit lives on with the Alton Woman’s Home Association. The group will be marking its 125th anniversary today (July 13) and celebrating at its September board meeting. The Alton Woman’s Home was established to provide a place...
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Village of Bethalto spruces up bandstand

An increase in the number of events at the bandstand in Central Park has prompted the Village of Bethalto to make improvements to create a more aesthetically pleasing and accessible environment. Mayor Gary Bost tells The Big Z the poles, chains, and stamped concrete were starting to deteriorate. Your browser...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

My Just Desserts owner has died

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton has died after a weekend auto accident in Jamaica. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing there and following an event they had attended, the taxi they were in was in an accident. Others in the vehicle also sustained severe injuries.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Norman Angel

Norman Eugene Angel, 80, passed away at home surrounded by those who loved him on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born on the family farm in Kampsville, IL, on January 3, 1942. Norman was the oldest. of six children born to the late Roy & Cecelia (Bauman) Angel. He...
KAMPSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

My Just Desserts owner seriously injured in Jamaica

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton is in a Jamaican hospital, unresponsive after a weekend auto accident. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing and following an event, the taxi they were riding in was in an accident. She has yet to regain consciousness. Lexi Graves is...
advantagenews.com

Partial collapse of Alton building

No one was injured when the rear of a brick building near the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton collapsed over the weekend. Authorities initially feared a homeless man who is reported to have been seen in or near the building may have been inside, but he was not at the time.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton nurse needs help starting over after house fire

A “Go Fund Me” account has been created to help the local nurse whose Alton home and belongings went up in flames last Friday (July 8th). Organizers say Francine Jackson has helped so many with kind words, loving spirit, and healing touch. They’re hoping monetary donations can get Jackson back on feet.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jersey County Fair is underway

The 152nd Jersey County Fair is underway with livestock shows, which usually dominate the first few days of activity. The fair will kick into high gear on Tuesday with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville at 6pm, followed by the Talent Competition at the Grandstand at 8:15. Jersey County Fair...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Eat Shop Play Alton

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany talks about the new Eat Shop Play Alton promotion.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy