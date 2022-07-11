ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Multifamily Report – June 2022

By Tudor Scolca
Cover picture for the articleRents and occupancy are making significant gains. Los Angeles’ strong performance is likely to continue this year, with most indicators on a positive trajectory going into the second quarter. The average rent increased by 12.7 percent year-over-year, to $2,508 as of April. Housing...

Gavin Newsom
