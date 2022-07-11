ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

UPDATE: Driver, 78, Killed When Backhoe Veers Into Path Of His Pickup In Paramus

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V71Il_0gbuEsM800
Paramus PD Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A 78-year-old motorist from Englewood was killed when his pickup truck collided with an oncoming backhoe that had swerved into his path in Paramus, authorities confirmed.

The victim was headed north on Forest Avenue in a 2020 Ford Ranger when the crash occurred near Filippe Court around 5 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The Suez Water backhoe driver, 40, from Elmwood Park, told police he'd swerved to avoid a deer who darted across the road, Ehrenberg said.

Responding officers removed the unresponsive victim from the Ford and conducted CPR, among other life-saving measures, the chief said.

Paramus EMS took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, he said.

The backhoe driver wasn't injured, the chief added.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has other information that could assist police in the case ⁮is asked to call Paramus Police: (201) 262-3400.

Daily Voice

