ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Selena Gomez’s fan arrested outside her home following disturbing incident

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSq6l_0gbuEX0z00

Selena Gomez ’s security team was able to prevent an alleged fan from entering her Los Angeles property without permission, as it was reported by TMZ, after a man tried to jump the fence surrounding her home. However it seems she was not home at the time.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, with the intruder claiming he was there hoping to meet the actress and businesswoman, and while he first tried to escape, he was later found near the area and charged with trespassing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvvPF_0gbuEX0z00 GettyImages

“The guy tried to flee, but we’re told responding officers found him wandering around the neighborhood, and he said he just wanted to meet Selena,” TMZ wrote.

Selena was recently spotted in Los Angeles, catching up with fellow actor Nat Wolff. The pair met on the set of the film “Behaving Badly” and were photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel.

This is not the first time Selena has to deal with intruders, as a similar incident also occurred a few weeks ago, when a different person allegedly wrote Selena’s name in what appeared to be blood on a mattress and later burned it down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5aMg_0gbuEX0z00 GettyImages

The dangerous situation was described by Selena’s security team, taking place just outside the gates from her home. The singer was not home during the incident, however security called the police when they noticed what was happening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’

Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Click here to read the full article. Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money? Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Nat Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#Trespassing#Tmz#The Sunset Tower Hotel
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Allegedly Lashed Out At Her Over Shady Instagram Post

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, 67, has stirred up some drama on Instagram. Britney, 40, seemingly released some more steam regarding her estranged relationship with her family when she reposted a video to her page on June 15 that included audio that said, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” Rather than her usual long and revealing captions, she simply wrote, “Just saying !!!!” under the video. Afterward, a comment from Lynne appeared that read, “You have got to be kidding me!!” according to Page Six. A screenshot of the alleged comment can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' father Jamie files court documents accusing her of a social media smear campaign and demands that she be grilled under oath over claims of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears' father Jamie has accused her of launching a social media smear campaign against him and he wants her to be grilled under oath over her claims that he abused her while acting as her conservator. Jamie filed legal papers on Friday in which he alleged his newly-emancipated daughter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears deletes Instagram weeks after marriage to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has deleted Instagram weeks after her marriage to Sam Asghari.The couple – who have been together since late 2016 – got married at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on 9 June 2022.The ceremony took place in front of 60 guests, including celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.The “Toxic” singer has since deleted her Instagram account. Her profile now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”The Grammy award-winner previously deactivated her Instagram account...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Comments About Postponed Vegas Shows: I Was A 'Shell Of A Person'

Adele sat down for a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in which she discussed the abrupt postponing of her Las Vegas residency shows that were initially supposed to begin in January. The “Easy On Me” hitmaker, 34, explained that she still stands by her decision to call off the Caesars’ Palace performances, but that it was a “brutal” choice to make.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Straddles Husband Justin As She Says To ‘Kiss A Canadian’ On Canada Day: Photo

Hailey Bieber is proud to be married to a Canadian! The model, 25, straddled husband Justin Bieber, 28, in a sexy new post via her Instagram story on July 1. She wore a white cropped tank top, straight leg jeans and sneakers as she sat on top of a shirtless Justin, who opted to rock just a sporty pair of shorts. “Happy Canada Day! Kiss a Canadian if you what’s good 4 you,” she quipped in red, including a Canadian flag and heart eye emoji.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy