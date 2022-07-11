Selena Gomez’s fan arrested outside her home following disturbing incident

Selena Gomez ’s security team was able to prevent an alleged fan from entering her Los Angeles property without permission, as it was reported by TMZ, after a man tried to jump the fence surrounding her home. However it seems she was not home at the time.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, with the intruder claiming he was there hoping to meet the actress and businesswoman, and while he first tried to escape, he was later found near the area and charged with trespassing.

“The guy tried to flee, but we’re told responding officers found him wandering around the neighborhood, and he said he just wanted to meet Selena,” TMZ wrote.

Selena was recently spotted in Los Angeles, catching up with fellow actor Nat Wolff. The pair met on the set of the film “Behaving Badly” and were photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel.

This is not the first time Selena has to deal with intruders, as a similar incident also occurred a few weeks ago, when a different person allegedly wrote Selena’s name in what appeared to be blood on a mattress and later burned it down.

The dangerous situation was described by Selena’s security team, taking place just outside the gates from her home. The singer was not home during the incident, however security called the police when they noticed what was happening.