Animals abound in Sovereignty of the Ancients, the show of paintings by Matthew Dennison that opened Saturday at Imogen Gallery in Astoria and continues there through Aug. 8. Not cute or psychedelic animals, in the manner of Louis Wain’s cats, or specimen animals, like John James Audubon’s rigorously detailed and anatomically measured creatures. Dennison’s animals – deer, shark, rabbits, woodpeckers, crows, sea lions, elk, bears, fish, and more – are individuals, imbued with as much sovereignty or soul or whatever you want to call it as any human looking at their images on the gallery walls.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO