ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

21-year-old Woman Fatally Shot in Camden, NJ

By Chris Coleman
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities in Camden County say a 21-year-old woman was fatally shot in Camden over the weekend. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says around 11:45 PM...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Shotspotter
SoJO 104.9

Troopers: Two Wanted for Stealing Thousands from Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Patrons

State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City. According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy

Federal authorities say a Cumberland County man has been sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 41-year-old Joan Benitez of Millville previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Monday to 151 months, or about 12-1/2 years, behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
MILLVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SoJO 104.9

19-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Camden, NJ

Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Camden was shot and killed in the city Thursday night. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 10 PM, officers responded to the 1900 block of South 8th Street in Camden after they received a ShotSpotter activation and 9-1-1 calls about a person who had been shot.
CAMDEN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cops Searching for Missing 14-year-old from Vineland, NJ

Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old. The Vineland Police Department says Michelle Munoz was last seen on July 7th wearing a red tank top, black shorts, red sneakers, and brown glasses. Munoz is described as a Hispanic female, 4' 9" tall, 115 pounds, with...
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why Are Dogs Walking Around With No Leash In Brigantine, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
BRIGANTINE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy