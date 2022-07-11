The Best Prime Day Alternatives to Shop This Week

Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In the years since Amazon Prime Day first cropped up in 2015, other retailers have slowly begun piggy-backing off the behemoth retailer’s deals event with their own summer savings. Basically, what was once a two-day deals event has evolved into a week-long (even month’s worth) sales event that cuts a swath through every commerce category, and now rivals some of the biggest deals days throughout the year such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day runs through July 12-13 this year, but check out all the best Prime Day alternative deals also going on this week.

Best Buy ‘Black Friday in July’

Best Buy’s biggest summer deals event is going on right now through July 13, with unbeatable deals across every category. Save $40 off the cult-favorite Theragun; 40% off this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush; $100 off this GoPro action camera; and $60 of Snow’s teeth whitening system.

Walmart New Rollbacks and Deals

Walmart has unleashed hundreds of new rollbacks and deals on their website, with price slashes to rival Prime Day days this week. Head to their website to find deals like TCL’s Roku Smart TV, currently less than $100. Other deals include: 56% off the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum; 40% off the Ninja Nutri-Blender; and 21% off the PowerXL Grill Air Fryer. Check out our roundup of more of Walmart’s best deals here.

Target ‘Deal Days’

Target’s Deal Days event will feature dozens of new sales every day, from July 11-13. Save 40% on Keurig’s Single-Serve K Cup Machine; 59% off Beats noise-cancelling headphones; 30% off Apple Airpod Pros. Other top deals include 20% of mattresses, 25% off bedding and furniture, and up to 50% off clothes and accessories.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is the retailer’s biggest deals event of the year. This year’s sale kicks off July 15 but they’ve already unveiled their sale preview so you can save everything you want to your cart ahead of time. Some of the best deals we’ve found so far include $200 off the Vitamix 7500 Blender; $40 off the Great Jones Dutch Oven; $62 off this luxe Percale sheet set; and 33% off this high-tech hair dryer.

Brooklinen Sale

From July 12-13, you can save 15% off Brooklinen’s entire website. The home essentials company has some of the best bedding on the market. This week big on anything you need , from their Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle to their Down Comforter.

Sonos Certified Refurbished Sale

This month sees steep discounts on some of Sonos’s most in-demand products, as part of a limited-time sale on their refurbished certified inventory. The best-selling Sonos Beam Soundbar is more than 60% off right now, bringing down the price to a mere $127. If you’re in the market for a portable speaker, you’ll want to go for their Sonos Roam speaker, currently down to $139 this week.

GameStop Pro-Days Sale

Gamers, rejoice. Now is the time to collect some new gaming loot. GameStop’s Pro-Days Sale technically took place on June 24-25, but the gaming retailer’s sale section still boasts deals on games, consoles, accessories and collectibles. Save up to 50% on hits such as “Far Cry 6,” up to 30% off on accessories like controllers and headphones; and up to $400 off premium devices like desktop monitors.

Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale

It’s a shame not more people know about Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale but that’s a good thing for those in the know who can snag the best deals before they sell out. This year’s event has deals on everything, including: an Instant Pot Duo (39% off); TravelPro Luggage Collection (61% off); and a 51-piece flatware collection, for only $34 right now.

Madewell Secret Stock Sale

Take up to 60% off Madewell’s entire site with the code CLASSIFIED. Some of our favorites include the best-selling Louisa Crisscross Slides, the Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater, this Garment-Dyed Henley Muscle Tee and the Canvas Transport Tote.