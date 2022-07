Johnny Juzang made a name for himself closing out games for the Bruins in Indianapolis last year. The sharpshooter is now doing the same for the Jazz in Las Vegas. The former UCLA men's basketball guard signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz just moments after the 2022 NBA Draft in June, marking the start to his professional career. Juzang's debut in a Jazz uniform was delayed slightly, though, as he was involved in a car accident and held out of his new team's first practices as a precautionary measure.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO