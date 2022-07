Tillamook. Few are the places that can boast not only a creamery but a crematorium. Think how brilliant this business model is, the first business slowly but surely funneling customers to the second. How can it be possible then that an area lit by such genius has been so lacking in really good restaurants for so long. Surely its genius should have generated some. Whereas Portland saw an uplift years ago from restaurants serving junior high cafeteria food to jaw-dropping chow, the coast has been eddied mainly in weary fish and chips, burgers based on pre-frozen patties, and pizzas spawned in corporate test kitchens. Now, hooray, that is changing. The Schooner in Netarts is proof.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO