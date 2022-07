Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 55 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO