Four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan could be a huge veteran addition for Green Bay

Ryan Kerrigan (90) struggled in Philadelphia. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After the Packers parted ways with two-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith earlier this offseason, Green Bay lacks depth at the position. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith had very solid campaigns last year for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, with each recording at least nine sacks. Gary is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and Smith is a steady veteran (career-high in sacks in 12). However, there aren't many proven commodities behind those two.

The team did draft South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (college football-leading 16 QB hits last season) in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, but other backups Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai have not produced as well off the edge (combined for just 2.5 sacks in 2021). There needs to be more production from the No. 3 edge-rusher spot. A veteran like Ryan Kerrigan could be a massive signing if possible.

Kerrigan is an 11-year NFL veteran. He made four Pro Bowls in Washington while spending a decade there (2011-2020) before moving to Philadelphia in 2021. The former Purdue Boilermaker has had a great career in the league, recording at least 7.5 sacks in eight of his 11 seasons, including four double-digit-sack seasons.

He has nearly 150 QB hits in his career, along with 120 tackles for loss. His durability is on a whole other level. He played and started in the first 128 games of his career (his first eight seasons), and aside from 2019 and 2021, he has played in every single game in each season. Kerrigan has had one of the best edge-rusher careers of the last decade.

Now at the age of 33 and coming off a season with no sacks, Kerrigan is looking for a new situation as a free agent. The 95.5-sack man can no longer be a team's No. 1 edge-rusher. However, he can still be a fantastic two- or sometimes three-down contributor.

The Packers easily have enough cap space to sign him (roughly $17M). A two-year deal worth around $8M makes perfect sense. Kerrigan has done everything but win a Super Bowl. The Packers are an elite team right now. They have the best quarterback in the league in Aaron Rodgers and a talented defense.

Add in that Preston Smith was teammates with Kerrigan in Washington from 2015-2016, while Barry held the same role in Washington during those years, as well, and it seems like a fit. If Green Bay were to make this signing, the trio of Gary, Smith and Kerrigan would be one of the best, deepest trios in the entire league.