Andover, CT

'Disgusting:' Scattered Dead Animal Carcasses Shut Down Sussex County Street

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Andover Boro Vol. Fire Dept Photo Credit: Andover Boro Vol. Fire Dept via Facebook

A Sussex County street had to be shut down due to an abundance of dead animal carcasses, authorities said.

Lower High Street in Andover was closed as of 2:40 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the borough’s volunteer fire department.

The road was closed from 517 to 206 as several companies assisted with the area’s cleanup, the department said.

“We apologize for the disgusting smell!” the department said.

It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

