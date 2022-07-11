ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators' Filip Forsberg Signing Is Official

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Nashville Predators officially announced the signing of Filip Forsberg on Monday. Forsberg and the Predators reportedly agreed upon the new contract on Saturday, but now it is official. The long-time Pred inked an eight-year, $68 million deal that could keep him in Nashville...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Grading the Tampa Bay Lightning’s trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning have already shifted to making sure they can remain competitive in the future following their loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Last week, the Lightning dealt defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. In exchange, they landed defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash. So, let’s grade […] The post Grading the Tampa Bay Lightning’s trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Coyotes Sign Fischer to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working forward and a great...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth, sign goalie Louis Domingue

The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Colin Miller to two-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colin Miller to a two-year contract worth $3,700,000 with an annual average value (AAV) of $1,850,000. Miller, 29, skated in 38 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign with the Buffalo Sabres and earned...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Nemeth & Two Draft Picks from Rangers for Emberson

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Nemeth tallied 2-5-7 with 28 penalty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
41K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy