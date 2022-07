Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that quarterback Jalen Hurts is "more comfortable" in the offense heading into his second season as the starter. "That’s just part of the process for the second year," Sirianni said. "He knows where the receivers are going to be versus different looks. He knows where to go with the football a little bit quicker." The Eagles should see a massive upgrade in the receiver department with the offseason acquisition of A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and that could help boost Hurts' efficiency as a passer. Hurts was already a fantasy stud due to his rushing capability (his 784 rushing yards led all quarterbacks last season) and could take a leap into elite fantasy production with a boost to his passing numbers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO