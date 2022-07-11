ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

DUI checkpoint planned for this week in Randolph County

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228HNc_0gbuCiqW00
West Virginia State Police. (WBOY image)

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police announced that it will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Harrison Ave (WV Rt 92) in Randolph County this week.

According to a release from the Elkins Detachment of the State Police, the check will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Based on the descriptions given by the State Police, the checkpoint will be between the Harrison Ave Service Center and the High Life Lounge near Infinity Tattoo and Happy Trails.

Checkpoints are conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in the area and make roads safer, not to inconvenience drivers, said the West Virginia State Police.

To bypass the checkpoint, drivers should take Lough Ave to Ferguson Rd if traveling westbound and Ferguson Rd to Lough Ave if traveling eastbound on Harrison Ave.

