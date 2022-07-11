ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Kings re-sign forwards Carl Grundstrom, Lias Andersson

The Los Angeles Kings re-signed forwards Carl Grundstrom and Lias Andersson on Monday.

Grundstrom’s is a two-year deal worth $2.6 million and Andersson’s is a one-year deal worth $750,000, the team announced.

Grundstrom, 24, registered career highs in goals (nine), assists (six) and points (15) in 54 games this season. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games, tying for the team lead with three goals.

Andersson, 23, tallied one goal and an assist in 20 games for Los Angeles this past season. He was originally drafted seventh overall by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

