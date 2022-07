Here’s the scoop: The Revolution Ice Cream is one of the best sweet spots in the city of Tampa. Their rotating roster of flavors is remarkable, and when they make cold brew floats we are there. Sometimes you need more than just a small fix of handcrafted ice cream. Sometimes you want to put your appetite to the test. Sometimes you want to see if you can handle an unruly, unyielding brain freeze. Welcome to the ultimate food challenge in Tampa: The Anarchy Challenge. Could you eat an entire gallon of ice cream in 30 minutes? That amounts to 6 pounds of dairy joy.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO