Kyrie Irving trade market ‘frozen’, with Lakers still the only team linked

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 2 days ago
Ever since the NBA got out to a rapid start with free agency tipping off on June 30, followed a few days after by the Rudy Gobert trade, it feels as if the landscape has slowed to a crawl. The Kevin Durant trade request seems to be a major reason why, as the Brooklyn Nets hold out for the best offer. One other player who may be impacted by recent events is Kyrie Irving, who appears destined to get traded as well.

Yet, the actual movement on the Irving trade front has been slow, at least to the public. While executives are likely working tirelessly behind the scenes, or from Vegas during Summer League, few moves have been made in the past few days in the Association.

According to one NBA insider, namely Brian Windhorst, it doesn’t appear the slow period of player movement activity will ramp up any time soon.

Kyrie Irving still looking like a Laker

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Appearing on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’, Brian Windhorst said, “The market on Kyrie remains frozen. The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nets have given out the vibe they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie.”

This echoes what we’ve heard all week. The Nets would like to trade Irving, but not unless Durant is traded first, since he actually requested a trade. For the Nets, knowing the exact type of trade package they’ll get back in a potential Durant trade is crucial to know what they’ll seek in a possible Irving trade.

They don’t want to rush the Irving deal, only to later wish they had accepted a different offer, maybe one that helps them build around whatever new pieces they receive in the Durant trade. While it’s likely frustrating for teams interested in acquiring Irving (even if that’s only the Lakers), it makes sense from a team-building aspect. Yet, if you’re the Lakers making offers, which, according to some reports, haven’t been strong, maybe it’s time to improve your proposal?

This saga might not end any time soon, but as far as we can tell, Irving just might team back up with LeBron James next season. But there are still several hurdles to clear.

Comments / 1

