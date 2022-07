William Powers, MD, went to medical school with the intention of being the local doctor of a small New England town. The logical reasoning, intellect, and clinical showmanship of the then-Chair of Neurology Fred Plum got him hooked in neurology, however. Powers hasn't been bored in the five decades since. For this week’s Spotlight interview, Powers talks to us about how neurology has grown as a discipline since he was a resident. He also shares what he was most proud of during his time as Chair of Neurology at UNC-Chapel Hill, a piece of Duke Clinic that's stayed the same since he came to Duke as a resident, and what colors he’ll be wearing during the next UNC/Duke basketball game.

