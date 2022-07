We are searching for an experienced Housekeeping Director for a local property management company. This individual would be responsible for overseeing all housekeeping operations for vacation rental, residential, and commercial cleanings. The majority of the work will be in Teton Valley, but there is work in the Greater Jackson area as well. Pay is DOE. Please inquire to Harry Kinney at [email protected] or to 307.200.4191.

