Now that The Vampire Diaries franchise is officially done (at least for now) with the end of Legacies, creator Julie Plec is seemingly putting The CW all the way in her rearview mirror. Over the last several months, she has gradually added new shows to her repertoire, such as another vampire series in the Vampire Academy adaptation, and now she is developing a whopping five additional new shows at Universal Television, on top of other projects already in the works.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO