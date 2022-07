Environmental science degree jobs: All your options

Title: Build Beyond Zero: New Ideas for Carbon-Smart Architecture. Topic: Non-Fiction, Green Building, Climate Change. There are many in the built environment biz who claim to be aiming for some definition of "net zero;" Bruce King and Chris Magwood start off their new book by stating that zero is not enough. In "Build Beyond Zero: New Ideas for Carbon-Smart Architecture," they claim that our buildings can actually help repair the climate. They conclude the introduction by writing, "In this book, we invite you to imagine the very real potential for our built environment to be a site of net carbon storage–a massive drawdown pool that–along with intentional climate-positive efforts in every other sector of human endeavor–could heal our climate."

