Military

Russian Pilots Reportedly Blast Ukrainian Targets From Ka-52 Copters

By Jamie King, Zenger News
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A released video reportedly shows the moment Russian pilots take to the sky and fire missiles at Ukrainian targets from their Ka-52 helicopters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said helicopter crews fired missiles at enemy targets from a distance of over three miles.

The Russian military said Sunday: "Footage of the work of the crews of Ka-52 attack helicopters to destroy objects and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Air strikes were delivered from a distance of over five kilometers [3.10 miles].

"The rocket strikes destroyed the command post, tanks and other armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Zenger News contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense for further comment, as well as the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." Monday marks the 138th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 11, Russia had lost about 37,400 personnel, 1,645 tanks, 3,828 armored combat vehicles, 838 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 676 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,696 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 66 units of special equipment.

The Ukrainian military said Monday defending troops had successfully fended off an enemy assault on Krasnopillia while also preventing the Russians from carrying out an offensive on Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office claimed that Russia has committed over 22,500 war crimes and crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia has only just begun its campaign in Ukraine and dared the West to attempt to defeat it on the battlefield.

Putin told parliamentary leaders: "Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven't started anything yet in earnest."

He added: "The further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us."

Russia's MoD has claimed that it killed Ukrainian servicemen who were trying to raise Ukraine's flag on the recently retaken Snake Island, but Ukraine has denied that any of its servicemen on the island were killed.

Ukraine has summoned the ambassador of Turkey, claiming that Turkey has allowed a Russian ship carrying thousands of tons of grain allegedly stolen from Ukraine to leave exports to one of its ports. Kyiv alleges that the vessel is transporting stolen cargo amounting to 7,000 tons of grain.

The United Nations has warned of a "looming hunger catastrophe" due to Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Newsweek

