Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess man indicted on murder charge in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend’s daughter

By Blaise Gomez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWZ5S_0gbuBbhe00

A Dutchess County man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s daughter has now been indicted on murder charges.

Paul Senecal, 38, was arraigned Friday in Dutchess County Supreme Court on charges of first- and second-degree murder, burglary and criminal contempt.

He’s accused of stabbing 29-year-old Melanie Chianese in May at the Wappinger home she shared with her mother and young son.

Senecal, from Poughkeepsie, had a restraining order for domestic violence prohibiting him from going to the home.

He’s being held without bail and is expected in court on Wednesday on a separate contempt charge for violating the order of protection.

County
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
