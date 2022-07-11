ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleads guilty to fraud charges

By Edward Helmore
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmSty_0gbuBaov00
Jen Shah. Photograph: Chad Kirkland/AP

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to fraud charges Monday, dramatically ending her case as she was set to go to trial on allegations that she partook in a telemarketing scheme that scammed hundreds of people.

“In 2012 to March 2021 … I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah told New York federal judge Sidney Stein in a prepared statement. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Prosecutors revealed that the reality TV series star used relatives’ names instead of her own on financial records as part of the ruse, and she used encrypted apps to communicate with her co-conspirators.

Related: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars arrested on federal fraud charges

Shah had initially pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after she was arrested in Utah in March last year. She had maintained that plea even after Stuart Smith, her assistant, changed his to guilty late last year.

Under the terms of a deal with federal prosecutors in New York’s southern district, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. Prosecutors dropped the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge in exchange for her plea switch.

Pundits regarded the case as the celebrity trial of the summer, but Shah is now simply awaiting a sentencing hearing tentatively set for November.

Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison, restitution of more than $9m to victims and a forfeiture of $6m.

Shah was potentially facing up to 50 years in prison if convicted at trial.

After her arrest in March 2021, Manhattan-based US attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release that Shah, “who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant’, allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.

“In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.”

Throughout season two of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, from September 2021 to March this year, Shah talked about her business ventures.

“People will come to me and I’ll invest in their companies, so we have a got a lot of different investments, all different kinds of things,” Shah said of her career on Access Hollywood’s show Housewives Nightcap in November 2020.

“I’ve been able to do it because what I’ve been able to carve out, the niche I’ve been able to carve out in the direct response marketing world.”

Criminal charges against her later produced led to their own Hulu documentary, The Housewife & The Shah Shocker, in which alleged victims of the scheme described how they had been defrauded.

Shah had attempted to use the documentary to have the case thrown out, arguing that it was “reprehensible” and would “severely jeopardize” her right to a fair trial.

Shah and Smith also argued that opinions on the “lavish lifestyle” of “fraudsters” was only an attempt to “poison” the pool of potential jurors for her case.

Shah is the most high-profile of the Real Housewives cast members to face criminal charges. Others, however, have also had brushes with the law.

Leah Sweeney of the Real Housewives of New York was arrested in 2002 during an altercation outside a nightclub. Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter, Brandi Glanville of Beverly Hills and Marysol Patton of Miami were all arrested for allegations of DUI.

Kelly Bensimon, a former New York housewife, was arrested in 2009 on suspicion of punching her then boyfriend. Luann de Lesseps, a former countess, was arrested in 2017 in Palm Beach and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.

New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe, were indicted on fraud charges in 2013. Giudice was later sentenced to one year and three months in prison while her husband’s was set at three years and five months.

Meanwhile, New Jersey’s Danielle Staub was arrested with six kilos of cocaine and $16,000 in cash. She pleaded guilty to one count of extortion and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

That case made its way into the pages of Cop Without a Badge , a renowned biography of an undercover informant first published in 1996.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Will Pay Up To $16M In Fraud Scheme Plea Deal – Update

PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Law & Crime

‘Real Housewives’ Star Jennifer Shah Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Commit Wire Fraud in Nationwide Telemarketing Scheme

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to defraud elderly and vulnerable people out of millions in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. “I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah acknowledged in court, saying that she made misrepresentations about the value...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

29 alleged gang members plead guilty in $1-million fraud scheme

More than two dozen people associated with criminal street gangs face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty in a $1-million fraud scheme, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Friday. Toni Coffman, the leader of the scheme, received 13 years and 8 months in prison and was ordered...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Danielle Staub
Person
Teresa Giudice
Us Weekly

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
CELEBRITIES
KCBS News Radio

Woman gets 50 years in prison for pregnancy loss

A woman from El Salvador was sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated homicide this week after she reportedly suffered a miscarriage, but authorities claim she killed the baby after birth, according to multiple sources. 21-year-old Lesli Ramírez, who was 19 at the time, gave birth in 2020. Authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Real Housewives#Salt Lake City Stars
survivornet.com

Todd Chrisley, 53, of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Reveals Mom Nanny Faye, 77, is Battling Bladder Cancer As He And Wife Julie, 49, Beg Fans For Prayers After Their Conviction For Financial Crimes

Todd Chrisley’s mom, Nanny Faye, 77, is currently battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed in fall 2021. Bladder cancer develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. It is highly treatable when caught in the early stages of the disease.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Settles ‘City of Lies’ Assault Suit Ahead of Trial

Johnny Depp has reached a tentative deal to resolve a suit from a City of Lies crewmember who says the actor assaulted him on set. According to a notice of settlement filed with the court Monday, Depp settled with location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks in a deal that requires Depp to follow through with unspecified terms of the settlement by the end of August.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmber Heard Says Therapist Notes Not Allowed in Defamation Trial Would Have Led to Different VerdictAmber Heard Says She Stands By "Every Word of My Testimony"Amber Heard Speaks Out on Johnny Depp Verdict: "You...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Andrew Gillum charged with conspiracy, wire fraud

Florida’s former Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum, is now facing an indictment on campaign fraud charges. On June 22, a federal grand jury turned in a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign adviser, Sharon Letterman-Hicks. The indictment says between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks unlawfully channeled campaign funds to a company owned by her. Lettman-Hicks then forwarded the funds to Gillum for his personal use and disguised them as payroll disbursements.
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy