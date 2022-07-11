ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AJ Brown Calls Rumor That Jalen Hurts Struggled in Practice ‘Fake’

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lag5_0gbuBVMA00

AJ Brown defended his quarterback Monday via Twitter after a reporter shared that he heard Jalen Hurts had a nightmarish sequence during organized team activities in May.

During the Sports Take podcast that was posted Friday, NFL reporter Derrick Gunn shared that during OTAs he heard Hurts threw three interceptions, four incompletions and was sacked three times during a 10-play sequence. Former NFL offensive lineman and now analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia Barrett Brooks said he heard the same story.

Brown, however, dismissed the rumor and appeared to find it comical.

“That practice stuff about Jalen is fake,” Brown said in a tweet. “Ya’ll tweet and believe anything. Like how can you get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy.”

He also tweeted an imaginary 10-play sequence to have some more fun that included him, Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens and Vince Papale. During the podcast, Gunn said the unnamed source who told him about the 10-play sequence said Hurts “has a ways to go.”

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns on 61.3% completion percentage in his 15 games this past season. He also rushed for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to leading Philadelphia to a 9–8 record and a wild-card berth. Brown was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Titans in April and isn’t wasting anytime defending his quarterback.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign. The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign. That's putting it lightly... "Since we don't control the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Papale
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Terrell Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#American Football#Nbc Sports#Titans
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture. During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles. "I haven't had that yet, but I'm told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold. Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy