ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Learned How to Deal With ‘Stress’ & ‘Pressure’ From Princess Diana—They’re Following the ‘Same Path’

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adrmb_0gbuB8Nw00

Learning as she goes. Kate Middleton is taking notes from Princess Diana’s parenting book. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier explained how the Duchess of Cambridge is taking after her mother-in-law when parenting her three kids with Prince William: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Meier explained to UsWeekly on July 10, 2022 that the similarities between Kate and Diana are extremely telling. “I think what [Kate] probably has learned in a sense is how to keep her calm. For instance, Princess Diana, there [was] so much stress and so much pressure all the time. And I think we’re seeing the Duchess of Cambridge follow that same path of keeping her calm, even if maybe behind closed doors [she] doesn’t feel like that.“ Meier continued, “But [Kate] does an excellent job of not ever letting onto anything but graciousness. I think that’s something she took from Princess Diana’s book, for sure.”

The etiquette expert also expanded on how Kate is also brushing up on her own skills to raise her kids. “It’s actually been said and known that the children are not undergoing actual etiquette training. The Duchess of Cambridge is actually teaching them herself,” Meier said. “So kind of how it works internally is as they’re preparing to go meet somebody or get off an airplane, then really the Duchess has been doing a wonderful job of teaching the children.”

She also said that the children have been learning so well from her, too. “[Kate is] saying, ‘Now we’re going to meet this person. This is what you do. This is how you curtsy.’ And what I love is that it doesn’t seem like there’s any pressure to be something they’re not. These are just beautiful little children and they’re showing respect and doing it in the best way that the Duchess and the Duke [of Cambridge] have known to teach them really.”

With all the etiquette, William and Kate seem to have mixed signals with his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle and their kids. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot of tension” between Prince Harry and Prince William. “As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another].”

Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers. In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Comments / 7

Related
StyleCaster

William & Kate Don’t ‘Trust’ Harry & Meghan—They Worry Their Conversations Will Be ‘Leaked’

Click here to read the full article. In shambles. Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal insider Katie Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to keep at arm’s length from William’s brother and his wife. Katie Nicholl revealed to ET on June 30, 2022, that William and Kate’s avoidance of Harry and Megan is on purpose. “I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust,” she told ET....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Myka Meier
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Christopher Andersen
The Independent

This could be Princess Charlotte’s new title when Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte could receive a new title when her father, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes king.Prince William, 40, is currently second in line to the throne, which means it is likely that he will become a reigning monarch during his lifetime.As a new monarch ascends the throne and the line of succession changes, some members of the royal family may receive a new title.Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal, which is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign.It would make Princess Charlotte the eighth Princess Royal in British royal history.The title is...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Royal Etiquette#Cambridge#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event

Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
TENNIS
People

Does Queen Elizabeth Ever Rewear Her Rainbow Wardrobe?

Queen Elizabeth never shies away from bold color. The monarch, 96, is known for her wardrobe of outfits in every shade, so it's no surprise that her recent ensembles have been bright and distinct. On Tuesday, the Queen attended a military parade in the garden of Holyroodhouse, her royal residence...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy