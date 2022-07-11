Oath Keepers tried to get Trump contacts before Jan. 6: Report



M embers of the Oath Keepers group attempted to get in contact with then-President Donald Trump 's team preceding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get the group's general counsel, Kellye SoRelle, who volunteered for Lawyers for Trump, which pushed legal challenges aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 election, to give him her contacts in and around the Trump administration, according to a report from NBC News.

SoRelle said she had contacts connected to the Trump administration, as well as former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Rhodes was hoping to send an email to Trump's inner circle advocating the invocation of the Insurrection Act, the lawyer said.

"He was hitting me up for a contact," SoRelle said. "He didn’t have any access points."

SoRelle said she never put Rhodes in contact with anyone in the Trump administration because she had a "firewall" between her business with the Oath Keepers and her work with the legal challenges to the election.

Last week, Rhodes offered to testify publicly before the House committee investigating the riot. The Jan. 6 committee will have another hearing Tuesday.

Rhodes is accused of entering a restricted area and helping coordinate a seditious conspiracy with his fellow Oath Keepers, though prosecutors do not allege he entered the Capitol building during the riot.