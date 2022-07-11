ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oath Keepers tried to get Trump contacts before Jan. 6: Report

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

M embers of the Oath Keepers group attempted to get in contact with then-President Donald Trump 's team preceding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get the group's general counsel, Kellye SoRelle, who volunteered for Lawyers for Trump, which pushed legal challenges aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 election, to give him her contacts in and around the Trump administration, according to a report from NBC News.

SoRelle said she had contacts connected to the Trump administration, as well as former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Rhodes was hoping to send an email to Trump's inner circle advocating the invocation of the Insurrection Act, the lawyer said.

"He was hitting me up for a contact," SoRelle said. "He didn’t have any access points."

SoRelle said she never put Rhodes in contact with anyone in the Trump administration because she had a "firewall" between her business with the Oath Keepers and her work with the legal challenges to the election.

Last week, Rhodes offered to testify publicly before the House committee investigating the riot. The Jan. 6 committee will have another hearing Tuesday.

Rhodes is accused of entering a restricted area and helping coordinate a seditious conspiracy with his fellow Oath Keepers, though prosecutors do not allege he entered the Capitol building during the riot.

Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
Rudy Giuliani
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
CNN

How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan: The January 6th Committee Is Putting On A Partisan Show

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why he believes House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is being blatantly unfair to the minority party during their hearings. “The first time in American history the minority leader was...
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WashingtonExaminer

Lindsey Graham fires back at Fulton County district attorney and challenges subpoena

Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed to challenge the subpoena levied Tuesday against the senator by the Fulton County election inquiry. Blasting the subpoena as "all politics" and an erosion of the balance of powers, Graham's lawyers noted they had been informed Graham was not the target of the inquiry but still plan to fight the subpoena in court.
