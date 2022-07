Going into San Francisco’s primary election on June 7, it sure seemed like everyone was onboard with a $400 million bond for Muni to improve transit services. Proposition A had support from a coalition of diverse interests: the Board of Supervisors and the mayor, the workers that make up the San Francisco Labor Council, and the barons of capital at the Chamber of Commerce. But despite this consensus, the measure failed to reach the two-thirds majority required under state law.

