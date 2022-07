Popping champagne bottles has become a club cliche. Similarly, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, is often described as a "club drug." It'd be naive to think that these two intoxicants — one legal and one not — haven't been recreationally mixed on the party scene before. But a recent series of recalls in Europe has nothing to do with having a good time. On multiple occasions, tampered bottles of Moët and Chandon filled with deadly levels of liquid MDMA have somehow found their way to unsuspecting consumers.

