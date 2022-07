Editor’s Note: this piece was written prior to the announcement that the New Jersey Devils signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year deal. The New Jersey Devils are left in a very familiar position as the first day of NHL’s free agency comes to a close. That position is: everyone in the division gets better while they add decent, but not great players. Well everyone in the division got better besides the Philadelphia Flyers. No one has no idea what they are doing. The Carolina Hurricanes added Brent Burns and solid forwards. The New York Rangers added Vincent Trocheck. The Washington Capitals added Stanley Cup winning goalie Darcy Kuemper. The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to keep Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The Flyers and Islanders have either made questionable moves or no moves at all. At least that we know of. That just leaves the Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO