ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Arizona-based Progress Residential spends $3M on single-family homes in the Columbus area

By Bonnie Meibers
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vm5M7_0gbu98Pt00
Home sales continued to rebound from the pace set in 2014. (ANDY DEAN | THINKSTOCK)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Progress Residential spent about $3 million on 10 Columbus-area homes in the past week.

The company, using several LLCs, including Progress Columbus LLC, has hundreds of properties across the area, according to Franklin County Auditor records.

According to the auditor’s office data, Progress Residential has bought about 250 units in Franklin County in the past six months.

The company has 959 single-family rental homes in Ohio, according to a fact sheet on its website. Progress Residential has been investing in Ohio since 2014. The average rent in Progress Residential properties is $1,653, the company said.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

What a $750K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June. This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Real Estate
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Franklin County, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Canton — and the chain’s fourth and fifth locations in Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Audubon Park could soon be home to new 800-unit apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the gym, what matters are the gains. Jeff Meyer, a member of the Ohio Fit Club just off Maier Place, is excited for the gains this area could soon see. “I think it’s gonna be great,” he said. “It’s gonna be so good for downtown. We need something like this down here. Expansion’s gonna be good for the local businesses.”
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#3m#Columbus Business First#Rental Homes#Progress Residential#Progress Columbus Llc#Franklin County Auditor
NBC4 Columbus

Old Franklinton school to become affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Starling Middle School will be converted to affordable housing by Columbus developer Woda Cooper. Woda Cooper plans to renovate the old school at 120 S. Central Ave., which was originally built in 1908 as West High School, into 45 apartments. There will be 19 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
lara-mom.com

A grand tour of Columbus crystal shops – part three

We found even more amazing Columbus crystal and rock shops to tell you about!. Note: be sure to read part one and part two of our Columbus crystal shops tour, if you haven’t already. I simply cannot believe the way these rock shops are sprouting up like flower agate...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces completion of I-70 lane addition

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today joined Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and others to officially cut the ribbon on a major reconstruction of Interstate 70 in Clark County. The four-year, $50 million project included adding a third lane in each direction between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, the final stretch of four lane interstate remaining between Columbus and Dayton.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC4 Columbus

Neighbors rally against Far East Columbus apartment development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus residents in a Far East Side neighborhood are making it clear: They do not want a proposed apartment complex to come to the area. The development would be built at 198 McNaughten Road. The developer wants to turn the location into a 296-unit apartment complex, with neighbors concerned the road […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

As Franklin County’s new jail opens, Cuyahoga leaders bumble anew on their jail: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Plans to seek a second opinion on the feasibility of renovating the Cuyahoga County jail could be back on the table, again. The $150,000 contract with DLZ Architecture was expected to seek approval Monday from the county’s Board of Control. But Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones pulled the item from the board’s agenda and instead referred it to the full council for review. We’re talking about the jail on Today in Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Factory Connection coming to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- A national clothing and home decor retailer is set to open a new location in Mount Vernon this week. Factory Connection, an Alabama-based company with nearly 300 stores in 17 states across the Midwest and South, will open a new location at 1548 Coshocton Ave. on Friday, according to a sign posted on the door.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
10TV

5 Kias, Hyundais stolen within 5 hours across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a span of five hours Monday night, five Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Columbus. The thefts happened between 5 and 10 p.m. For several months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on a group of juveniles, dubbed the "Game Over kids," that police say are stealing cars across Columbus. Many of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Local Entrepreneur Wants to Build An Apartment in Your Backyard

Local entrepreneur Dave Hunegnaw has a plan to not only create more density in existing urban neighborhoods, but finally build himself a garage. Hunegnaw and his wife purchased their garage-less house in Italian Village 15 years ago. The plan was always to build a garage, but when his neighbors built a garage with a carriage house for their in-laws a few years ago, a whole new plan started to emerge. What if he could build something similar and monetize it to rent out the space? As he started going through the process of designing and engineering the structure, the entrepreneurial mindset took over – if he was going to do it once, why not do it 100, 200, 300 times?
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Wild turkeys calling Hilliard home

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) —The Hilliard turkeys may just be the most popular residents in town. They gained a lot of attention starting in the spring, which is typical mating season for the birds. Since then, a flock of three males have stayed behind and continued to call Hilliard home.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy