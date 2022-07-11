ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lauren Book unveils third TV advertisement for re-election bid: ‘Champion’

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic Senate Leader is facing her first ballot challenge in the Primary. Viewers in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale cable and television market will soon see more of Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. Book’s re-election campaign Monday launched her third video advertisement, “Champion,” with her 5-year-old twins Kennedy and Hudson...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Lauren Book holds strong lead over Primary opponent, Barbara Sharief, in SD 35

Support for Book improved further after voters heard positive, biographic information about her and her opponent, Barbara Sharief. Less than a month and a half before the Primary Election, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book holds a solid advantage over her lone Primary opponent in Senate District 35, according to internal polling figures her campaign shared Monday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

South Florida Democrats vie for Jewish vote at candidate forum

Gov. Ron DeSantis' name and the right-wing agenda produced several mentions. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the most unpopular people discussed at Monday night’s forum for South Florida Democratic candidates, landing the candidate who once worked for him in an awkward spot. More than a dozen Democratic...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Weston, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miramar, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
City
Southwest Ranches, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Davie, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

South Florida Vice Mayor Apologizes for ‘Disrespectful’ Encounter With Cop

Residents in a South Florida community have responded with mixed reactions after its vice-mayor stopped a council meeting to apologize for a video where she is seen sassing a police officer. Body-cam footage was leaked earlier this month showing Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins’ April encounter with a Fort Lauderdale police officer after being pulled over for allegedly speeding. In the video, Perkins can be heard telling the officer he should “find something better to [expletive] do.” She was accused by critics of being “rude, disrespectful and unprofessional” as the video went viral earlier this month, though supporters have described the controversy as a political attack, questioning why the months-old encounter suddenly surfaced as elections near. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, vice mayor Perkins interrupted the meeting to apologize and read an open statement: “This was a traffic stop for alleged speeding. Not a criminal matter,” she said. “If any exchange on my part, in the conversation with the police officer, is perceived as being disrespectful, I do apologize,” she said to residents and officials who were in attendance. Barbara Stern, an attorney representing Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31, appeared at the meeting to slam Perkins, directly telling her that her actions in the video “were deplorable and unbecoming of an elected official.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Prodigy Public Affairs merges into Capital City Consulting, becoming CCC Miami

Prodigy owners Rodney Barreto and Brian May will become new partners at CCC. Capital City Consulting and Prodigy Public Affairs of Miami are merging, with the latter rebranding as Capital City Consulting Miami. The merger will see Prodigy owners Rodney Barreto and Brian May become new partners at CCC, providing...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Brian Horton named FMEA president

The utility trade organization is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Brian Horton, president and general manager of the Kissimmee Utility Authority, has ascended to president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA). The utility trade organization elected a new slate of leaders Wednesday during its annual conference in Palm Beach as...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist opens first regional office in South Florida

It will be housed in headquarters for the United Teachers of Dade in Miami Springs. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign has opened a regional office in South Florida. The office is located at the United Teachers of Dade office in Miami Springs. It’s the first regional office in South Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Book
850wftl.com

Broward woman startled by spiny iguana in her toilet

(BROWARD COUNTY) — A Broward County woman, Michelle Reynolds, what shocked to find a huge spiky-tailed iguana in her toilet Saturday night. The Hollywood woman called “Iguana Lifestyles,” wildlife removal and they showed up yesterday to safely remove the Mexican spiny-tailed iguana. Reynolds says the iguana was...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Advertisement#Democratic Senate#Medicaid
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward facing teacher shortage

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
floridapolitics.com

Jason Pizzo: Put the abortion question to the people

The Democratic Miami Senator anticipates that the Governor will soon be asking the GOP-dominated Legislature for a total abortion ban. With the federal right to an abortion gone and left to state legislatures to decide, Miami Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo’s call for the question to be thrown to voters is blowing up.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm political consultant admits he lied to get $212K Paycheck Protection Program loan

Omar Smith of Royal Palm Beach claimed he had 30 employees. A federal review found he had none. Now he faces up to 30 years in prison. A 42-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, who served as a political advisor to Congressional candidate Dale Holness, faces a maximum 30-year prison term and a $1 million fine after admitting he lied to get a loan designed to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy