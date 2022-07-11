ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA Signs ‘Cut Throat City’ Actor Kat Graham

By Matt Grobar
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Arnold Jerocki

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor, musician, activist and entrepreneur Kat Graham (Cut Throat City) for representation in all areas.

Graham will next be seen starring opposite Ryan Phillippe and Jim Gaffigan in Vertical Entertainment’s thriller Collide, which is slated for release in August. She will also soon appear opposite Tom Hopper in the Netflix rom-com Love in the Villa, which is set for release the following month.

Graham’s recently released projects on the film side include Paramount’s thriller Heatwave, Netflix’s holiday pic Operation: Christmas Drop with Alexander Ludwig and RZA’s crime drama Cut Throat City with Ethan Hawke, Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, and Eiza González. She’s also been seen in such titles as Emperor, The Poison Rose, How It Ends, The Holiday Calendar, All Eyez on Me and Where’s the Money, among others.

Graham made history on the TV side as April O’Neil in Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—becoming the first African American to voice the character between 2018 and 2020. She’s also been seen on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and will reprise her Rise role in an upcoming Netflix film, slated for release on August 5.

Graham recently released the new album, Long Hot Summer, and announced a global pride tour—both, in partnership with GLAAD. She serves as a council member for that organization, and holds additional titles as an ambassador for Rotary International and a governor for the Recording Academy’s Atlanta Chapter. She serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees, and was also behind At Risk Youth, a PSA short film examining the Black Lives Matter movement, which earned an Emmy nomination.

Graham currently serves as the international ambassador for L’Oreal and has also served as the face for companies including Foster Grant, Ford, Samsung and Nivea and more. She launched her wellness company Modern Nirvana last year, alongside Frank Elaridi and Bryant Wood, and with the support of Deepak Chopra.

Graham continues to be represented 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney Roger Goff.

