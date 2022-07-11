ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September, dashing the hopes of many Conservative MPs that Boris Johnson could be forced out of No 10 sooner.

The Conservative Party stuck to its expected timetable for the leadership contest, after grassroots Tories appeared to fight off the push to remove the prime minister faster.

Graham Brady , the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, said the party’s volunteers had insisted upon “sufficient opportunities for hustings” around the country in August.

“We have reached a satisfactory agreement on that,” he told journalists – leaving Mr Johnson a further eight weeks in Downing Street for his “caretaker” period.

Candidates will require 20 nominations to enter the race – up from the 10 needed during the 2019 leadership election – making it likely that several of the 11 hopefuls will fail to enter the race.

Grant Shapps , the transport secretary, currently has only eight supporters, with former health secretary Sajid Javid and attorney general Suella Braverman (both 11) also lagging behind.

Nominations will open and close on Tuesday, with the first ballot among Conservative MPs to be staged on Wednesday and a second on Thursday.

Candidates will need 30 votes to progress through to the second ballot – to ensure they are whittled down to just two contenders by 21 July, with the final choice made by members.

Sir Graham suggested the new prime minister will be installed on 5 September, revealing discussions with Buckingham Palace to ensure the date would not “cause unnecessary inconvenience”.

The support for and policies of each of the candidates were widely varied:

• With around half of the 358 Conservative MPs having declared, Rishi Sunak boasts the most supporters (38) ahead of Penny Mordaunt (24), Tom Tugendhat (20), Liz Truss (15) and Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi (both 14).

• The home secretary Priti Patel continued to mull over whether to join the leadership race – as, reportedly, did Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg .

• A former Tory chancellor, Norman Lamont, joined criticism of the race for being dominated by calls for massive tax cuts which were unaffordable and badly timed. He pointed to the risk of it sparking even higher price rises, saying: “You can’t grow your way out of inflation, you’re just likely to add to it if you attempt to do that.”

• Mr Zahawi, the chancellor, nevertheless raised the stakes further – pledging to cut income tax to 18p by 2024 and scrap green levies on energy bills for two years.

• Mr Javid announced he would cut fuel duty by 10p a litre – on top of an income tax cut to 19p and reversing corporation tax and National Insurance rises. He also warned fellow Tories of 1997-style “oblivion” unless they change course, but dodged questions about his past tax-avoiding non-dom status.

• Both Mr Zahawi and Liz Truss-supporter Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, admitted spending cuts would be necessary to fund tax cuts – raising the spectre of a return to austerity.

• The chair of the Conservative Net Zero Support Group, Chris Skidmore, warned there were “two weeks to save net zero”, as the climate emergency failed to feature in the race.

• Mr Johnson said he would not be endorsing a successor, because he “wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support”.

• The prospect of Labour staging a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson, in an attempt to force him out of No 10 immediately, moved a step closer – as Tory MPs pulled back from trying to eject him.

• A grassroots survey for the ConservativeHome website put Penny Mordaunt top (with 20 per cent of respondents), ahead of Kemi Badenoch (19 per cent), Mr Sunak (12 per cent) and Ms Braverman and Ms Truss (both 10 per cent).

The Independent

Italian government in limbo as president rejects PM Draghi’s resignation

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has said he will resign after a coalition partner refused to take part in a crucial confidence vote, plunging the country into political crisis.The nation’s president rebuffed his offer, leaving the 17-month-old government in limbo with its survival sorely tested by increasingly sharp divergences within the coalition.Mr Draghi's broad coalition government – which includes parties from the right, the left, the centre and the populist 5-Star Movement – was designed to help Italy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.Hours earlier on Thursday, the PM and his government won a confidence vote, 172-39, in the Senate despite...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘grinds to a halt’ amid crisis as Tory ministers focus on leadership contest

Day-to-day governing has “ground to a halt” while Boris Johnson’s new ministers focus their attention on the Tory leadership contest, opposition parties have warned.Reams of planned legislation to tackle social problems have been put on ice pending the result of the race – while a string of cabinet ministers have ditched parliamentary scrutiny sessions to focus on other matters.Even bids for the government’s “levelling-up” fund have been delayed following the sacking of the department’s top minister Michael Gove – a hold-up Labour blamed on Tory “chaos, distraction and self-indulgence”.It comes as the country faces a mounting cost of living crisis,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as the party’s right-wing boosted her chances of being the next prime minister.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty and undermined her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come across.”David Frost...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Real wages forecast to ‘shrink’ over the next two years

Workers in the UK are set for the worst “real wage squeeze” among leading economic nations, according to a new report.The TUC said its research suggested real wages in the UK are forecast to shrink by 6.2%, or £1,750, over the next two years, the highest figure of any G7 economy.Pay growth will bounce back faster in other countries, with UK workers suffering the longest and harshest pay squeeze in modern history, said the union organisation.Having repeatedly promised a high-wage economy, the Conservatives have consigned Britain to the bottom of the league for pay growthFrances O'Grady, TUCA previous analysis by the TUC...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

