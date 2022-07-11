This $74 Million Penthouse Is the Most Expensive Home Sold in NYC This Year (So Far)

Click here to read the full article.

Billionaires’ Row is living up to its name.

The most expensive real-estate deal to be inked in the Big Apple this year was for a property in the ritzy Manhattan locale. The palatial penthouse at Aman New York recently sold for a hefty $74.3 million, according to the team at Douglas Elliman Realty.

The apartment will be the crown jewel of the new luxury development that is set to open in August. As its moniker suggests, the tower will be operated by Swiss hospitality titan Aman and will include 22 private residences along with an 83-suite hotel.

Located within the historic Crown Building on Fifth Ave. and 57th Street, Aman New York will pair the existing 1920s architecture with modern interiors and hotel-like amenities. You can also expect the meticulous service for which the brand is famous.

Spanning the entire 20th floor, the Jala penthouse is fitted with large windows for unparalleled views of nearby Central Park. Measuring just over 6,700 square feet, the sky-high pad offers four bedrooms, five baths and two powder rooms, along with an eat-in chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a formal dining room and a sprawling living room.

The highlight, of course, is the primary suite. It comes complete with two walk-in wardrobes, a spa-like en suite with a tub and steam shower, plus a private terrace with a Jacuzzi. If that’s not enough, the main wraparound terrace sports a private saltwater pool and cabana.

The revamped supertall, which was the first home of the Museum of Modern Art, will include a lounge with a piano bar, a private members’ club with a cigar lounge, three restaurants and one of Aman’s signature spas.

“Aman offers the most discerning buyers the ultimate level of style and sophistication,” Patricia Vance, associate broker at Douglas Elliman, told Robb Report via email.

It appears the “urban sanctuary” is quickly gaining in popularity, too. Another full-floor condo in Aman New York sold for $55 million back in December.

Although it was originally asking $83.5 million, the Jala penthouse has still managed to become the priciest sale in New York City in 2022. The previous record was set in April when a unit at 432 Park Avenue changed hands for $70.5 million. Who knows what could happen in the next five months, though.