ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This $74 Million Penthouse Is the Most Expensive Home Sold in NYC This Year (So Far)

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce0Rw_0gbu80OI00

Click here to read the full article.

Billionaires’ Row is living up to its name.

The most expensive real-estate deal to be inked in the Big Apple this year was for a property in the ritzy Manhattan locale. The palatial penthouse at Aman New York recently sold for a hefty $74.3 million, according to the team at Douglas Elliman Realty.

The apartment will be the crown jewel of the new luxury development that is set to open in August. As its moniker suggests, the tower will be operated by Swiss hospitality titan Aman and will include 22 private residences along with an 83-suite hotel.

Located within the historic Crown Building on Fifth Ave. and 57th Street, Aman New York will pair the existing 1920s architecture with modern interiors and hotel-like amenities. You can also expect the meticulous service for which the brand is famous.

Spanning the entire 20th floor, the Jala penthouse is fitted with large windows for unparalleled views of nearby Central Park. Measuring just over 6,700 square feet, the sky-high pad offers four bedrooms, five baths and two powder rooms, along with an eat-in chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a formal dining room and a sprawling living room.

The highlight, of course, is the primary suite. It comes complete with two walk-in wardrobes, a spa-like en suite with a tub and steam shower, plus a private terrace with a Jacuzzi. If that’s not enough, the main wraparound terrace sports a private saltwater pool and cabana.

The revamped supertall, which was the first home of the Museum of Modern Art, will include a lounge with a piano bar, a private members’ club with a cigar lounge, three restaurants and one of Aman’s signature spas.

“Aman offers the most discerning buyers the ultimate level of style and sophistication,” Patricia Vance, associate broker at Douglas Elliman, told Robb Report via email.

It appears the “urban sanctuary” is quickly gaining in popularity, too. Another full-floor condo in Aman New York sold for $55 million back in December.

Although it was originally asking $83.5 million, the Jala penthouse has still managed to become the priciest sale in New York City in 2022. The previous record was set in April when a unit at 432 Park Avenue changed hands for $70.5 million. Who knows what could happen in the next five months, though.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Exclusive: Inside the $38 Million Penthouse Atop One of NYC’s Tallest New Buildings

Click here to read the full article. Perched 660 feet above New York City, this $38 million duplex offers some of the best views of the Manhattan skyline, and is a sight to behold all on its own. Designed by Andre Mellone, the founder and principal of Studio Mellone, the home takes inspiration from some of the city’s most iconic locations, and Robb Report has been given an exclusive first look at the interiors. Located on the 49th and 50th floors of 200 Amsterdam, the tallest building on the Upper West Side, the four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse takes up more than 6,000...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 224 Units at 227 West Street and 27 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Eagle+West, a two-tower residential development at 227 West Street and 27 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Brookfield Property Partners and Park Tower Group and designed by OMA and Beyer Blinder Belle, the 30- and 40-story superstructures yield a total of 745 rental units. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 224 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $51,840 to $206,875.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Fifth Ave#Billionaires#Housing List#The Big Apple#Swiss
New York YIMBY

Tishman Speyer Reveals New Dining Concept at The Spiral in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Tishman Speyer has announced chef Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa, the team behind critically acclaimed restaurants Llama San and Llama Inn, will bring a new dining concept to The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard. Located in Hudson Yards, the new restaurant will occupy the ground floor of the tower on the northwest corner at Tenth Avenue and 34th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
foodgressing.com

NYC Restaurant Week 2022: Restaurant Menus Highlights

NYC Restaurant Week 2022 returns for 30 days to commemorate its 30th anniversary from July 18 – August 21. You’ll find prix-fixe menus at hundreds of the City’s best restaurants in neighborhoods across the five boroughs. Here are a few restaurant highlights for NYC Restaurant Week 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

$25M townhouse, duplex in Jackie O co-op snag Manhattan’s top contracts

A renovated townhouse at 228 West 11th Street topped Manhattan’s list of priciest homes to enter into contract last week. The four-story, 25-foot-wide house asked $25 million when it was listed in the middle of May, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residential properties in Manhattan asking $4 million or above.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This New NYC Al Fresco Dining Experience Will Transport You to Italy

Even if your summer plans don't include flying out to visit Italy, New York City has a solution to make you almost feel like you're right off the Amalfi Coast. The Standard, High Line just unveiled its Summer Plaza, an Italian summer-inspired al fresco dining experience located on the hotel's outdoor grounds. While surrounded by beautiful vine plants and lemon trees, guests will get a taste of Italy with the Summer Plaza's delicious menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

No One Wants to Work for New York City Anymore

The City of New York’s job vacancy rate is five times higher than it was in 2020, as laid out in this brutal New York Times story. Yes, fewer people want to work for our beloved New York City now. Some — or even much — of this is a product of our (potentially dwindling) golden moment of greater worker mobility and choice, but part of the unwillingness to work for Mayor Eric Adams appears to be his demand that city employees return to the office full time. (He loves the office so much that he has at least two of them himself.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy