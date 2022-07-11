ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN forecasts world population to pass 8 billion this year

By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech | July 11, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4pIW_0gbu7wWg00

The global population is projected to reach 8 billion by mid-November, according to a United Nations report released Monday.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement.

“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In World Population Prospects 2022, the U.N. also predicts India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country by 2023.

Report crafters also predict the world’s population will reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050, with eight countries accounting for half of the globe’s projected population increase: Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Congo, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.

The U.N. expects the planet’s population to peak at 10.4 billion during the 1080s and stagnate at that level until 2100.

Worldwide population growth is in part linked to increasing life expectancy. In 2019, global life expectancy reached 72.8 years, a spike of almost 9 years since the 1990s. Life expectancy is expected to shoot up to 77.2 years by 2050, according to the report.

But while the global population continues to rise, the planet’s population rate of growth is not what it used to be.

In 2020, global population growth fell under 1 percent for the first time since 1950 according to the report, with the decline in part connected to decreasing birth rates in dozens of countries.

In 2021, the worldwide average fertility rate was 2.3 births per every woman over her lifetime, a drop of 5 births per woman since 1950, the report states.

Today, two-thirds of humanity live in a part of the world where women are giving birth to fewer than 2.1 children in their lifetime.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Population#Population Growth#Global Population#Un#U N
UPI News

World population to top 8 billion in November amid long-term slowdown

July 11 (UPI) -- The world's population will reach 8 billion in November, United Nations researchers said Monday, marking a milestone moment even as the global growth rate continues a long-term slowdown. The Earth's 8 billionth inhabitant will be born on Nov. 15, according to the U.N.'s latest World Population...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Washington Examiner

Copper prices, seen as economic barometer for centuries, give recession warning

Economists look at the price of copper as an indicator that the economy is at risk of recession, and it is flashing red. While not as commonly talked about as other economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate or yield curves, copper has proven over centuries to be a procyclical commodity, which means that when its price goes up, so typically goes the economy. But when its price starts to fall, it could mean the economy is heading in the same direction.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Jobs data show two post-COVID Americas

The Labor Department announced on Friday that the economy had recovered another 372,000 net jobs in June from the many jobs lost during COVID. But with the nation likely hurtling toward a declaration of recession, there’s a lot more to the story than these national numbers, for the fact is, those jobs are not being added back evenly throughout the 50 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.Mr Sullivan’s...
POLITICS
CNBC

Singapore's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter, missing forecasts

Singapore's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter, missing forecasts, preliminary data showed on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.2% year-on-year for the second quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP was unchanged in April-July, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade...
ECONOMY
Axios

India will surpass China in population next year, UN projects

India is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous country by 2023, according to a new report from the United Nations looking at population trends. Why it matters: India, despite democratic backsliding in recent years, is the world's largest democracy and viewed by the West as a key counterweight to China's influence in the region, per Axios' Zachary Basu.
INDIA
BBC

Spending on sport hit by cost of living crisis, UK survey shows

The cost of living crisis threatens to "turn the clock back" when it comes to getting people more active, according to campaigners. More than a quarter of adults across the UK are now cutting their spending on physical activity and sport due to rising costs, according to new research. The...
SPORTS
The Hill

The Hill

631K+
Followers
75K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy