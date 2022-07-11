Lee Daniels Is Bringing Jordan E. Cooper’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’ To Broadway This Fall

Director Lee Daniels arrives at the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lee Daniels is set to produce Jordan E. Cooper’s comedy, Ain’t No Mo’, as the show arrives on Broadway late this year.

According to Deadline, the comedy will begin previewing its production at NYC’s Belasco Theater on Thursday, November 3rd, with a scheduled opening date for Thursday, December 1st.

The outlet reports Ain’t No Mo’ asks, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?.” The Broadway play will examine the answer to this question through a “high-octane comedy” based on the modern Black experience.

Jordan E. Cooper, whom audiences may best know as MC Tyrone on FX’s Pose and the creator/Executive Producer of BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, debuted Ain’t No Mo’ at Manhattan’s The Public Theater in 2019 to critical acclaim. Speaking about the magnitude of Jordan E. Cooper’s play and the impact the production had on him, Daniels stated he was “moved” by the play’s subject matter and Cooper’s blend of sketch comedy, satire, and avant-garde theater.

“Not since the original Dreamgirls have I been so moved by a piece of theater,” Daniels expressed in a statement. “I knew it would take something extraordinary to finally lure me to Broadway and Ain’t No Mo’ is it. Jordan E. Cooper is a revelation, and I can’t wait for a whole new audience to lay witness to what he has created. Broadway ain’t gon’ be the same!”

The new production is set to be co-produced by Brian Anthony Moreland and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb in his Broadway debut; other members of the production consist of Scott Pask (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), and Adam Honoré (lighting design).

The cast will be revealed at a later date.