ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lee Daniels Is Bringing Jordan E. Cooper’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’ To Broadway This Fall

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6gZK_0gbu7tsV00
Director Lee Daniels arrives at the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lee Daniels is set to produce Jordan E. Cooper’s comedy, Ain’t No Mo’, as the show arrives on Broadway late this year.

According to Deadline, the comedy will begin previewing its production at NYC’s Belasco Theater on Thursday, November 3rd, with a scheduled opening date for Thursday, December 1st.

The outlet reports Ain’t No Mo’ asks, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?.” The Broadway play will examine the answer to this question through a “high-octane comedy” based on the modern Black experience.

Jordan E. Cooper, whom audiences may best know as MC Tyrone on FX’s Pose and the creator/Executive Producer of BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, debuted Ain’t No Mo’ at Manhattan’s The Public Theater in 2019 to critical acclaim. Speaking about the magnitude of Jordan E. Cooper’s play and the impact the production had on him, Daniels stated he was “moved” by the play’s subject matter and Cooper’s blend of sketch comedy, satire, and avant-garde theater.

“Not since the original Dreamgirls have I been so moved by a piece of theater,” Daniels expressed in a statement. “I knew it would take something extraordinary to finally lure me to Broadway and Ain’t No Mo’ is it. Jordan E. Cooper is a revelation, and I can’t wait for a whole new audience to lay witness to what he has created. Broadway ain’t gon’ be the same!”

The new production is set to be co-produced by Brian Anthony Moreland and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb in his Broadway debut; other members of the production consist of Scott Pask (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), and Adam Honoré (lighting design).

The cast will be revealed at a later date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, And More To Star In Universal Pictures’ ‘Praise This’

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures is bringing the hilarious movie Praise This to theaters with a musician-heavy cast including stars like Chloe Bailey, Quavo, and Mack Wilds. Other cast members will include Anjelika Washington, Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr, Kiara Iman Heffner, Ilario Grant, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, social media star Druski and comedian Kountry Wayne. Directed by Little‘s Tina Gordon, Praise This is described as “a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs.” The Will Packard-produced film was announced earlier this year as part of a...
MOVIES
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Plane Tickets#Black Americans#Fx#The Public Theater
Vibe

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

After the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident, projects tied to Smith’s name have stalled. Netflix’s Fast And Loose, which was slated to star the actor, has halted production indefinitely. And while the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy