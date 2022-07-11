ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Watch live as Biden reveals the first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyLxw_0gbu7esq00
An image from an engineering test of the James Webb Space Telescope, in mid-May 2022, offers a low-quality preview of images to come. NASA, CSA, and FGS team
  • President Joe Biden is set to reveal the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope Monday.
  • NASA expects JWST to revolutionize astronomy with infrared 100 times more powerful than Hubble.
  • Watch live as NASA and Biden unveil the first snapshot of a new age of deep-space astronomy.

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

Here are the cosmic targets for James Webb’s Telescope’s first images

This week will see the exciting release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope, a combined project from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched in December last year and since then has arrived at its orbit around the sun, deployed its hardware, and aligned its mirrors and instruments. Now, NASA is gearing up for the release of the first images from the telescope, set for July 12, and has announced which objects the images will show.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

NASA's first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope peers further back in time than any prior infrared lens, revealing 13 billion years of galaxies

President Joe Biden revealed the first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Monday. The long-awaited image is a "deep field," revealing galaxies from more than 13 billion years ago. NASA expects JWST to revolutionize astronomy, peering back in time to the beginning of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
CNN

'Just moved me': NASA in 'awe' of new images

NASA is set to reveal the first high-resolution color images from the James Webb Space Telescope next week, one of which “is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken.” CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu

Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”.Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.“If Bennu was completely packed, that would imply nearly solid rock, but we found a lot of void space in the surface,” said Kevin Walsh, a member of the OSIRIS-REx science team from Southwest Research Institute.“Our expectations about the asteroid’s surface were completely wrong” added Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx.Scientists were...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Color Image#Infrared Telescope#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheDailyBeast

The Hubble Space Telescope May Have Spotted a Free-Floating Black Hole

There are an estimated 100 million black holes strewn throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Each one that astronomers have identified are part of a larger neighborhood of stars and other objects that share in some kind of gravitational tug-and-pull. But scientists believe that, just by sheer odds, there must be some black holes that are rogue wanderers, floating aimlessly through interstellar space without any companions around.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stellar Snapshot of Nearby Galaxy

In a matter of days, NASA will share the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, one of the most elaborate vessels ever sent to space. In the meantime, the space agency is celebrating the holiday weekend by releasing snapshots from Webb's predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. That...
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy