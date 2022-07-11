ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho average gas prices fall, following national trend

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho — After weeks of seeing the cost of gas fall across the country, Idahoans will now see some relief at the pumps this week. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $5.28 per gallon, according to a...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Kentucky State
Boise, ID
Traffic
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
City
Lewiston, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Fish and Game stocks Gem lake

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game began stocking fish in Gem Lake on Wednesday. The department plans to stock Gem lake with 3,000 catchable (10 to 12-inch) Yellowstone cutthroat trout. According to the department, all you need to get started is a fishing license...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This is What Makes Idaho Sexier Than Montana

When it comes to matters of state affairs, Big Seven Travel is calling it like they see it, one Shallow Hal judgement at a time. A recent study performed by the popular leisure and travel company begs an age-old question some say has bedeviled Americans for generations: in the land of the free and home of the brave, which of its great 50 states is the hottest? In case you're still circling the airport on that one, we'll help you land the plane: we're not talking about weather or seasons.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Idahoans#Diesel#Americans
boisestatepublicradio.org

Three fastest-warming cities in the U.S. are in the Mountain West

Since 1970, summer temperatures in Reno, Nevada, have risen 10.9 degrees, making it the nation’s fastest-warming city, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research group. Ranked second is Las Vegas, Nevada, which has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees. Boise, Idaho, follows in third at 5.6 degrees. Stephanie McAfee,...
RENO, NV
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New eBike program launches in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boiseans could soon see a lot more two-wheel transportation options downtown. Valley Regional Transit's new Vall-eBike electric bike program went live Wednesday with a fleet of 50 e-bikes. Users can access the new electric-assisted bikes by downloading the Vall-eBike app from the Apple or Google Play...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Oregonian

Oregon’s human composting law takes effect but services are slow to appear

Funeral businesses can now legally turn humans into soil in Oregon, but no one’s rushing to offer the service here. The Oregon Legislature authorized human composting as an alternative to burial or cremation for disposing of remains last year, and the law took effect this month. But there are no licensed human composting facilities in Oregon, and the state has yet to receive its first license application, according to the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, the agency that oversees permitting and licensing for funeral homes and disposition businesses.
OREGON STATE
KREM2

North Idaho housing market continues to cool off

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — North Idaho realtors told me this single family home in spirit lake would have gone under contract within a week if it was listed in february or march of this year. But now, that’s not the case. Homes like these are being listed for...
MARKETS
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Highest inflation rate in 40 years largely driven by oil

BOISE, Idaho — A dollar won't get you as far as it did a year ago, according to the latest United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The cost of everyday items has increased by 9.1%. According to the report, this is the highest inflation rate since November 1981. However, two industries stood out among the rest facing abnormally large increases:
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy