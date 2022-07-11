ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch Taylor Hawkins' son honor his dad with Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' performance

By Maia Kedem
 2 days ago
Photo credit Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images

The eldest son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Oliver Shane Hawkins, paid tribute to his father and hero.

Carrying on the rock legacy, the 16-year-old joined local California band The Alive to perform Foo Fighters 1997 hit "My Hero" at a Laguna Beach block party on the Fourth of July.

A clip of Hawkins crushing his cameo made its way to the internet. As seen in the TikTok from the Independence Day celebration, Shane is seen slamming on the drums on the roof of a garage as a crowd watches from below.

"When Taylor Hawkins son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero' to his dad," the video's caption reads. "The hawk would've been proud."

Shane’s performance comes less than four months after his dad passed away while on tour in Bogota, Colombia at age 50, and just one month after the Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts to be held in honor of Taylor, set for September 3 in London and in Los Angeles on September 27.

A collection of iconic rockers, including Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, P!nk, Nikki Sixx and Chad Smith and more are slated to perform. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will also make a special appearance at the London show.

