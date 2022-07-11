ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list. Selected the contract of INF Robinson Cano from Gwinnett (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired C Nerlens Noel and G Alec Burks and a draft consideration from New York Knicks in exchange for a draft consideration.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Maxime Legace to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Ashley Fletcher from loan to Watford FC (EFL).

COLLEGE

SETON HALL — Named Josh Osit women's head soccer coach.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

MLB
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
