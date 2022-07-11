Monday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list. Selected the contract of INF Robinson Cano from Gwinnett (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired C Nerlens Noel and G Alec Burks and a draft consideration from New York Knicks in exchange for a draft consideration.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed G Maxime Legace to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Ashley Fletcher from loan to Watford FC (EFL).
|COLLEGE
SETON HALL — Named Josh Osit women's head soccer coach.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0