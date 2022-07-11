ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Death of a distinguished music theorist, 81

By norman lebrecht
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Mays, Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Wichita...

soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
operawire.com

Salzburg Festival Unveils Jonas Kaufmann & Diana Damrau Recital Program

The Salzburg Festival announced that Diana Damrau and Jonas Kaufmann will each perform a recital as part of the 2022 festival. Kauffman’s recital takes place first on August 7 at 3:30 pm at the Großes Festspielhaus. His program features the music of Beethoven to early 20th-century works by Strauss and Mahler. They will close the concert with a collection of pieces by Liszt..
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Award-winning conductor, composer Bramwell Tovey dies

Bramwell Tovey, the London-born composer and conductor who’s been the principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, has died.Tovey died Tuesday at his Barrington home surrounded by his family, one day after his 69th birthday, the orchestra said in a statement Wednesday.Tovey was diagnosed with a form of sarcoma in May 2019 and underwent surgery at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in June 2021 that briefly left him cancer-free, the statement said. The cancer returned in January.“We are all heartbroken,” orchestra Executive Director David Beauchesne said. “Bramwell Tovey was a dear friend and colleague,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Slipped Disc

Death of a US conductor

The Swiss born conductor Daniel Stern was music director of the Boise Philharmonic and the Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra for around 40 years. He retired in 2018. News of his death is circulating today on social media.
BOISE, ID
operawire.com

Bayreuth Festival Experiencing Rising COVID Cases

Opera Magazine is reporting that COVID cases are on the rise at the Bayreuth Festival. The publication is reporting that “among the high number of COVID cases hitting artists and staff at Bayreuth’s ⁦Festival include Ring Cycle conductor Pietari Inkinen, who is isolating.”. As a result, Cornelius...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

New music centre shuts in France

The city of Nice has withdrawn funding from the National Centre for Musical Creation (CIRM), founded in 1968. The city of Nice is presently bidding to be Europe’s city of culture in 2028. If you spot a contradiction between these two statements, do notify the Mayor of Nice.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… In His Hands – Mosaic Theater

July 6 – July 17 – $40 – recommended for audience of 16 +. ​This is billed as an “interracial, interfaith gay rom-com” by Benjamin Benne, via the Mosaic Theater Company. Daniel, a video game wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian. But...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

180 The Strand Presents an Immersive "Future Shock" Exhibition in London

Blurring the lines between physical and virtual. 180 Studios and Fact Magazine have assembled a roster of pioneering artists to create a series of immersive installations that blur the line between physical and virtual. Combining the newest digital technology, interactive algorithms, AI and 3D digital mapping, laser work, holographic projections, and electronic music, the cavernous spaces are transformed into otherworldly environments as visitors disconnect from the regular world and travel through the dizzying visions of the different artists.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Maestro, 95, shares a birthday

The Swedish conductor Herbert Blomstedt turned 95 today. He was unable to direct a Leipzig concert due to a recent fall. Slippedisc’s owner shares the same date of birth, albeit of more recent vintage. Both celebrants are inordinately grateful for an outpouring of friendly greetings from all corners of...
ENTERTAINMENT
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
Slipped Disc

Bird feed: Lang Lang to play Disney concert at the Royal Albert Hall

The Chinese pianist has sold out to Hollywood. In celebration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, globally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang is set to transport listeners into the magical world of snow castles and flying carpets with his latest album, The Disney Book. Today Lang Lang has...
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Let Sarah Davachi soothe your stormy soul

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The world needs more Sarah Davachi. In these apocalyptic, endlessly stimulating times, it can be difficult to find slow and soothing (read: ambient) sounds that aren’t tied to a “Lo-Fi Beats To Study And Chill To” playlist, a corporate ad spot, or a cynical wellness campaign. (For a much more comprehensive and controversial takedown of the ambient-industrial complex, read Samuel McLemore’s Tone Glow review of Space Afrika’s Honest Labour.) This isn’t to say there’s not an abundance of good ambient music immediately available via a quick skim of the internet’s ether — only that for those relatively uninvested in the genre (myself included), it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Deep sadness as BBC conductor dies of cancer

The much-loved conductor Bramwell Tovey died today of sarcoma at the age of 69. Bram, as he was known to musicians and friends, had been grappling with the condition for three years. He was, among other positions, principal conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Sarasota Orchestra and the Rhode...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Best Of: The Women Who Pioneered Gospel Music

From its origin, women pioneered the sound of gospel music. Artists like Mahalia Jackson and Rosetta Tharpe elevated the popularity of the genre in the mid-1900s, treading the path for gospel singers with crossover, secular appeal, like Aretha Franklin. Sisters often banded together to create the faith-based music too, including the Clark and Davis sisters.
MUSIC

