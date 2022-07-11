ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadott, WI

LORRIE SONNENTAG

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Lorrie Sonnentag for the Sunshine Award. Lorrie works at the...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Junior Fair Ambassadors

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year, Junior Fair Ambassadors were added to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Three exhibitors were chosen this year to give the community a chance to see what goes into their Chippewa County 4-H or FFA projects. The three include Isaac Lubs, with the Wissota...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ROGER RISEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Roger Risen the Sunshine Award. Roger is the best neighbor anyone could ask for. He has mowed my yard in the summer and shoveled snow in the winter. He is always ready to help if needed. I want him to know that he is appreciated.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there. Now, Beal plays guitar,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Volume One celebrates 20 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Magazine, store and more is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Launched in 2002, Volume One has shed light on cultural events throughout the Chippewa Valley for the past 20 years. “I think about the 20 years of the Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadott, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WEAU-TV 13

DOUG PLATZEK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like a Sunshine Award to go to Doug Platzek. I have purchased many items that have been delivered before, but not like this. I had spoken with him over the phone and he was very courteous. Doug made sure the day and time were good for me for the delivery and he called to let me know he was almost here. I went to the door and there was a 7′ box on a two-wheel dolly. He brought it in with no problems and no scratches or bumps to my place. Doug went out of his way to help me to fix the defective back part of the loveseat that I ordered, which meant he had to return with a different back piece using his own gas and time for the company. If you want someone who cares about his job and how he treats people, use this guy. I know I will again. I am so grateful to have met him. He is awesome. Thank you, Doug, for all your help. Keep up the great work.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days gets underway Tuesday

Loyal, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is underway as of Tuesday in Loyal in Clark County. The three-day event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Thursday at Roehl Acres. The host farm, owned by the Dennis and Suzie Roehl Family, consists of more than...
LOYAL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fresh Fries & face painting at the Northern WI State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is underway in Chippewa Falls through Sunday, July 17. From farm animals to carnival rides to performances to food - it’s all at the fair. They’re branded as the “freshest fries you’ll ever try.” John heron of Woodbury, Minnesota...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TONI MCMANUS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toni works at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. I cannot begin to tell you all this amazing woman has done for me since I broke my T12 and was at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. She took me to her home and gave me around the clock care. Also, she has been the most wonderful woman, taking the lead in the care of my sister, Betty McManus, who is recovering from a broken ankle at Chippewa Manor. She keeps in constant touch with the care givers of my sister, and bringing, Betty, her needed items since Memorial Day weekend. She is just amazing with what she does while holding down her own full-time job, keeping her family going, and recovering from her own health issues. All I can say is “Thank you, Toni,” the world would be a better place if we had more people like you.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Hall
WEAU-TV 13

Fair Week kicks off at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The wait is finally over, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns to Chippewa Falls and is here to stay through Sunday July 17. From cheese curds to livestock showings to live performances and more, the grounds are expected to see more than 100,000 fair-goers. Rusty Volk,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Alléz-OOPS! Circus in town at NWSF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Circus is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Alléz-OOPS! is a two-person circus crew combining comedy with acrobatics. The Duo is made up of Rob, a New York native and Miss Jane, who was born in Ukraine. The two say they fell in love in South Korea, got engaged in Russia, and finally married in Florida.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Citizens State Bank
WEAU-TV 13

Fair exhibitors are closer to getting a new barn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Barn Replacement Project is almost ready to change the future of animal showings at the fair. The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds opened their gates on Tuesday, July 12 at 9:00 a.m., and farm animals were the first thing to be spotted at the fair.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CVTC student takes 3rd at national competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona native is back to class after taking third place in a national competition. 23-year-old Isaiah Jackson represented the Chippewa Valley Technical College Cosmetology Program at the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta. Jackson placed third in the competition with his skills in barbering. He started...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DispatchHealth and Marshfield Clinic Health System announce partnership to bring in-home acute care to Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER OF EAU CLAIRE) - DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, and Marshfield Clinic Health System, one of the country’s largest rural health care systems, announced today their partnership to bring patients on-demand, in-home medical care. The pioneering...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEAU-TV 13

Farm Tech Days shares the latest innovations in agriculture

LOYAL, Wis. (WEAU) -For nearly 70 years, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has been showcasing the latest innovations in agriculture. The annual event is welcoming thousands of people to a farm in Clark County. Under the tents in this field outside of Loyal, visitors to Farm Technology Days can learn more...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Rock Fest set to kick off 28th year

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest, which is held annually each summer north of Cadott, Wis., begins this week. The event begins with musical acts on July 13 and runs through July 16 and is held in the Town of Arthur about halfway between Cadott and Cornell, and east of Jim Falls.
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Authorities respond to 2 Pepin County motorcycle crashes within minutes

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to two motorcycle crashes in Pepin County Monday, occurring within minutes. According to a media release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 4:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash on County Road N at the intersection of Plum Valley Road in Frankfort Township.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy