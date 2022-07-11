ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

UPDATE: Missing Prior Lake teen found safe in Savage

KARE 11
KARE 11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Police in Prior Lake announced Monday that 19-year-old Jacob Rich of Prior Lake had been located safely in Savage, about five miles northeast of the teenager's hometown....

www.kare11.com

98online.com

Driver Watching “Stranger Things” Before Crash

(TheSmokingGun) JULY 12–A teenage driver was watching “Stranger Things” on her phone when her car drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-truck, according to Minnesota police who report that the teen escaped with minor injuries in the rollover crash. Investigators say the teenager was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Teenager Cited For Inattentive Driving

(Anoka, MN) -- A teen driver has been cited in Anoka County after crashing into a semi over the weekend while she streamed Stranger Things on her phone while she was behind the wheel. The teen driver suffered minor injuries. She had initially denied being on her cell phone at the time. The Anoka County Sheriff is reminding drivers to put away the distractions. Almost 40-thousand Minnesota crashes were linked to distracted driving between 2016 and 2020, causing 155 deaths.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

'Endangered' missing teen last seen walking from car in Savage

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Prior Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 19-year-old man who was last seen in Savage on July 8, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Jacob Rich was last seen before 10 a.m. on July 8...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cold case solved: Body found in Rosemount ID'd as missing NY man

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man.  The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
KARE 11

Man injured after hang glider crashed into Clear Lake

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. — A 60-year-old man was injured after crashing a hang glider into Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon in Lexington Township. According to the LeSueur County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the lake on a report of a crash just before 1:50 p.m. With the help of people fishing on the lake, deputies say they were able to get the pilot, who was the lone occupant, free from the aircraft. The man, identified as Jay Douglas, was then airlifted to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threating injuries.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
740thefan.com

Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Several injured after large firework explodes in Eagan movie theater

EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department is investigating an incident at a movie theater where someone lit a large firework and tossed it inside before leaving. Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to Emagine Theater on Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in the theater, a news release from the Eagan Police Department said.
EAGAN, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
willmarradio.com

DNA Used To Finally Identify Remains Of Man Found In Rosemount 8 Years Ago

(Rosemount, MN) -- After years of investigating and tracking down hundreds of leads, law enforcement has identified a "John Doe," who was found deceased in Rosemount in 2014. Investigators say D-N-A science and law enforcement partnerships across the state and county helped identify James Everett. He was 48 years old at the time of his death and was from Cohocton, New York. A Union Pacific worker found human remains in a decommissioned railroad utility shed in September 2014. Rosemount Police believed the man had been using the hut as a temporary shelter.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
