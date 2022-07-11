ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz says a partnership with Steelers will continue

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vc2H2_0gbu6U2f00

Heinz Ketchup is reacting to the name change of the Steelers and Pitt’s home from Heinz Field to Acrisure Field.

A tweet from H.J. Heinz & Co. on Monday afternoon said, “The name may be changing, but this is not goodbye. Pittsburgh will always be home for Heinz! Our partnership continues and we’re excited for the future and looking forward to next season.”

The Fan’s Shelby Cassesse has a good question after that statement, does that mean the ketchup bottles stay?

If Heinz does remain as a sponsor, the bottles could potentially stay.

Also, if the Heinz Red Zone stays, maybe that will soften the blow that many Steelers fans are feeling right now.

A lot of people are no happy about the name change, but money is the biggest factor.

Kraft Foods acquired Heinz in 2015, 14 years after Heinz Field was originally named.

Kraft Heinz is headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Says Acrisure Stadium ‘Will Always Be Heinz Field’ Despite Name Change

Yinzer Nation was not happy yesterday after the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their 21-year-old home would no longer be the familiar Heinz Field, but Acrisure Stadium. And Ben Roethlisberger did not help the cause. The newly-retired quarterback tweeted a message detesting the venue’s name change as he reminisced about his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Food Drink#H J Heinz Co#Https T Co 1whbj671b6
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jamie Erdahl Named New 'GMFB' Host: NFL World Reacts

Jamie Erdahl has been named the new host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network. The move was announced by NFL Media on Monday morning via Twitter. Erdahl is going to make her debut on Monday, Jul. 25. Erdahl will be hosting the show with Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans Already Upset About Losing 2 Iconic Bottles

The 2022 season is sort of a fresh start for the Pittsburgh Steelers. No, head coach Mike Tomlin won’t go anywhere especially after making the playoffs last season. However, everyone and everything around him seems to be changing. His longtime starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, has retired and a battle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers new stadium sponsor makes some sense after all

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their iconic Heinz Field undergoing a name change — and an examination of the buyers reveal how the deal went down. As Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi eloquently put it, the ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be no more, and in its place, a new corporate title arises: Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans Already Making Clothing To Remember Heinz Field

For some Pittsburgh Steelers fans, their home stadium’s name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium is a subtle issue. After all, the team’s name stays the same and they are still playing at the same location. It would have been tougher to handle and difficult to imagine...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy