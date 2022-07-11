Heinz says a partnership with Steelers will continue

Heinz Ketchup is reacting to the name change of the Steelers and Pitt’s home from Heinz Field to Acrisure Field.

A tweet from H.J. Heinz & Co. on Monday afternoon said, “The name may be changing, but this is not goodbye. Pittsburgh will always be home for Heinz! Our partnership continues and we’re excited for the future and looking forward to next season.”

The Fan’s Shelby Cassesse has a good question after that statement, does that mean the ketchup bottles stay?

If Heinz does remain as a sponsor, the bottles could potentially stay.

Also, if the Heinz Red Zone stays, maybe that will soften the blow that many Steelers fans are feeling right now.

A lot of people are no happy about the name change, but money is the biggest factor.

Kraft Foods acquired Heinz in 2015, 14 years after Heinz Field was originally named.

Kraft Heinz is headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh.