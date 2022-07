A Cameron man had serious injuries in a crash on US 36, just east of Meadville. State Troopers report two trucks were eastbound, A MoDOT striping truck was striping the roadway in a construction zone and was struck from behind by a semi driven by Zachary Swindler of Cameron. The driver of the semi was ejected from his vehicle resulting in serious injuries. Swindley was flown to Liberty Hospital. He was not wearing a safety belt. The MoDOT driver was not injured.

CAMERON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO