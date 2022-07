Starting next week, drivers in Portland and Seattle will regularly see yard signs, billboards, bus advertisements, and social media posts reminding them to slow down. The slogan of the new campaign is “Slow the Flock Down,” using state bird-related imagery and bright blue coloring designed by the Seattle Department of Transportation. Launched in partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the campaign will remind Portland drivers to drive the speed limit while in Seattle, advertising the 25 mph speed limit on most arterial streets.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO