Mission, TX

DPS investigates Mission motorcycle fatality

By Jesse Mendez
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy: Texas DPS-South Texas Region

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS said they are investigating a fatal crash.

DPS officials said the crash happened on Sunday close to 8 p.m on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission.

The initial investigation showed a black Chrysler 300, with unknown occupants, collided with a Honda motorcycle and fled the scene traveling southbound on Brushline.

The rider of the motorcycle, David Lee Reyes, 25, of Mission, was transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance, where he died from his injuries.

DPS reports the Chrysler 300 has damage to its rear right door and rear right quarter area.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Chrysler or driver, to contact the Weslaco DPS office at 956-565-7600.

Photo courtesy: Texas DPS-South Texas Region
Photo courtesy: Texas DPS-South Texas Region
Photo courtesy: Texas DPS-South Texas Region

