ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Man faces multiple charges after Asheboro assault sends victim to hospital, deputies say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO7yI_0gbu69pt00
Daniel John Jarrell

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after an assault in Asheboro on Saturday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Pisgah Road in Asheboro when they were told about an assault.

Daniel John Jarrell, 32, was reportedly assaulting a victim outside and was also trying to get inside the home where another victim had retreated.

Arriving deputies found Jarrell and a male victim in the driveway. When deputies tried to arrest Jarrell, he resisted but was subdued.

Deputies then spoke with the assault victim and found the other victim who was barricaded inside the home, the release says.

EMS responded and prepared the assault victim to be taken by air to an area hospital.

The victim and suspect knew each other, deputies say.

Jarrell was charged with:

  • felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury
  • two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official
  • two counts of misdemeanor resist/obstruct/delay

Jarrell was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

High Point man arrested in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A High Point man is facing charges of second-degree murder and death by distribution after a Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment. The Thomasville Police Department said 28-year-old Larento Valentino Grady Jr. was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man indicted in connection to drug overdose death

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a High Point man with second-degree murder and death by distribution, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
caswellmessenger.com

Felony murder suspect arrested

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office served (1) Rockingham County Felony Warrant for Arrest on 32 year old Yanceyville Township resident Lamanuel Lamar King. He was charged with the commission of (1) count of First Degree Murder. He was placed in the Caswell County Detention...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man charged in motor vehicle theft investigation

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following an investigation in the Pinebluff area. On April 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for larceny of a motor vehicle in the Pinebluff area. Investigators were able to identify Carlos Simms, 56, of Hamlet, as a suspect in connection with this incident.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bank robber at large, police search for a suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a bank robber. On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a robbery report at a Wells Fargo Bank on Randleman Road, police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man who robbed...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Hospital#Violent Crime#Ems
FOX8 News

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office warns against imposter scams

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has issued a fraud warning against scammers who are pretending to be law enforcement. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers says that the scammers are calling people in Guilford County and demanding they pay fines in order to not be arrested while pretending to be deputies. In some […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Woman, man shot inside Durham Waffle House

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Two people were shot inside a Waffle House in Durham, according to police. This happened before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road. Officers said, when they arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both victims were taken to...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Man in FBI hat robs Wells Fargo in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery. The suspect had already left the scene with...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting investigation is underway in Greensboro on Sparta Drive. Officers got the call reporting the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in the Smith Homes area south of downtown, and the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy